Lillie Haynes makes a brief return to Love Island in tonight's episode for a chat with Millie Court.

Last Friday saw a dramatic Casa Amor recoupling with Millie and Liam Reardon both choosing to remain coupled up with one another.

However their happiness was short lived with Lillie Haynes soon entering the villa to reveal how she and Liam had kissed while in Casa Amor.

Before leaving, Lillie told host Laura Whitmore she was shocked not to be picked by Liam given what had gone on between them in the other villa.

The revelations left Millie in tears and tonight she and Lillie meet up for a chat.

Lillie and Millie meet.

Millie receives a text which reads: “Millie. Please get ready to leave the Villa as Lillie is waiting for you to have a one-on-one.”

Heading out of the Villa, Millie prepares to come face-to-face with Lillie.

Lillie says: “I just want to apologise if I came across as abrupt or anything like that last night. I’ve been true to myself the whole time I’ve been here and I couldn’t stand there and be quiet.”

Millie asks: “I want to get your point of view. What happened? Start to finish really, how he spoke to you, how you got on.”

But as Lillie reveals what happened between her and Liam at Casa Amor, will Millie be shutting herself off from Liam for good?

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Liam wastes no time in pulling Millie for a chat as he attempts to smooth things over and get back on track.

Speaking with Millie at the fire pit, Liam says: “I’m very, very sorry.”

Millie replies: “You just don’t do that. I wouldn’t do that to someone.”

Liam and Millie.

Millie adds: “There were six girls in there Liam and you happen to have found a connection with one of them. That just shows the connection we had wasn’t enough for you.”

Liam says: “I didn’t want to be in that position. I thought ‘right, I've got to give myself the opportunity, I'm here for a reason’ and I didn’t know what you were doing up here.”

The next day Millie asks for space from Liam before the pair come together in the evening for a chat. Is Millie able to forgive and forget or will she call time on their coupling?

Love Island 2021 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.