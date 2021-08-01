Kaz Kamwi confronts Tyler Cruickshank in the wake of the Casa Amor recoupling in tonight's Love Island.

On Friday night, Tyler returned from Casa Amor with new girl Clarisse Juliette, while Kaz decided to recouple with new boy Matthew Macnabb.

Kaz made her decision to recouple after seeing pictures of Tyler with Clarisse in a postcard sent from Casa Amor to the main villa.

In tonight's episode, Tyler asks Kaz for a chat on the bean bags. Kaz asks: “Why did you sleep in the bed?”

Tyler replies: “I haven’t really got an answer for that.”

Kaz tells him: “Exactly, because you wanted to.”

She continues: “You need to understand that you came into this Villa for me, but clearly not because you’ve cracked on with someone else. You gave me no reason to doubt you at all.”

Kaz adds: “You painted me the biggest dream and seeing that picture hurt me. If I hadn't seen that picture, I would have not done anything and waited.

"I would have looked like a bigger d**k head standing over there. I think you’re playing the biggest game.”

Tyler says: “Everything I said to you was genuine.”

Kaz says: “How was it genuine? If it was genuine, why didn’t you walk in here by yourself?”

Can the pair resolve their differences? Or are they ready to go their separate ways?

Elsewhere in tonight's episode of Love Island, Lillie Haynes makes a return for a chat with Millie Court.

Millie receives a text which reads: “Millie. Please get ready to leave the Villa as Lillie is waiting for you to have a one-on-one.”

Lillie tells her: “I just want to apologise if I came across as abrupt or anything like that last night. I’ve been true to myself the whole time I’ve been here and I couldn’t stand there and be quiet.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.