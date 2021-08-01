Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley has been tipped for this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

The sports star won the gold medal in the synchronized diving at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo last month alongside dive partner Matty Lee.

Now he's being tipped to take on a brand new challenge and sign up to Strictly Come Dancing.

The Sun newspaper reports that Tom has been approached by bosses keen to get him on this year's show - and he could dance with a male professional.

It'd be Strictly's first all male pairing after Nicola Adams and Katya Jones became the show's first ever same sex couple last year.

For now, no names or pairings have been officially confirmed for 2021's Strictly line up.

Other rumoured celebs have included rugby player and new Question Of Sport team captain Ugo Monye, Line Of Duty actor Gregory Piper, fitness guru Joe Wicks, singer & actor Olly Alexander, BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker and TV presenter Dan Walker.

More rumoured celebs for the show are actor Ryan Thomas, former England footballer Michael Owen, Westlife's Mark Feehily, Gordon Ramsay's daughter and social media star Tilly, football star Peter Crouch and Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin.

It's been reported the show will see a full cast of 15 celebs after last year's series had a reduced line up due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile the show's professional line up will see four brand new pro dancers for this year's series.

Joining the cast of pros are Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional Kai Widdrington; former Let’s Dance Germany professional Nikita Kuzmin; reigning South African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard; and winner of BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer 2020, Jowita Przystal.

Strictly will launch in the autumn on BBC One, presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

Behind the judges' desk, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas will be joined by Anton Du Beke for the new series because Bruno Tonioli cannot take part this year due to ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions.