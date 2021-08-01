Love Island's Lillie Haynes has hit out at Liam Reardon following her exit from the villa.

Friday evening saw Casa Amor close its doors as the original Islanders each decided if they wanted to stay in their couples or recouple with one of the new Islanders.

Liam chose to stay coupled up with Millie Court back in the main villa, despite enjoying a kiss with Lillie in Casa Amor.

Left single, Lillie was dumped from the villa but not before revealing her time getting close with Liam in Casa Amor to Millie.

She told host Laura Whitmore in the recoupling: "I'm shocked. I feel like I had a good connection [with Liam] from the second I got in there and it was very reciprocated and I'm really surprised I'm standing here right now."

Now out of the villa, Lillie says she felt "misled" by Liam and his actions in Casa Amor.

"He'd been giving me what I wanted to hear and I was convinced he was the one," she told The Sun newspaper. "He made me feel as if I had a really strong chance of going back to the villa with him. He was very hands-on — we were like a couple in there.

"So I definitely thought I was going to get picked. When he chose to go back alone, I was shocked.

"Then when I walked into the villa with the other girls, I didn’t like how Liam had Millie’s necklace and his arm around her after how he’d been with me."

On why she spoke up about what happened between her and Liam before leaving, Millie added to the newspaper: "I didn’t do it to cause drama or be petty, but I wanted her to know to be a bit wary of him. I had nothing to lose and nothing to gain at that point."

Following Lillie's revelations, Millie was left in tears after originally being over the moon to see Liam return to Casa Amor alone.

"Why has he come back to me? He's mugging me off," Millie raged. "The way we sat there and we were so happy, it literally just switched."

She then cried: "I've gone from being the happiest I've been in days and now I'm f**king crying. I knew I shouldn't have trusted him. F**king fake.

"I don't get what's wrong with boys. I don't get it."

Love Island is back Sunday night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.