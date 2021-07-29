Love Island's Georgia spills villa secrets after her exit

Following her exit from the Love Island villa, Georgia Townend has spilled all about the ITV show.

Georgia made a bombshell entrance into the villa earlier this month but found herself dumped just two days later after being left single in the recoupling.

Now she's taken to social media for a Q&A with fans to reveal more about her stay on the show.

Speaking on her Instagram stories, Georgia shared how she and fellow bombshells made their entrance at 3AM with there being "no concept of time" in the villa.

"On our entrance night we went in at about half three in the morning, so when we went in, we were laughing at the other islanders because they were eating and we were thinking 'you're eating at about four in the morning?'" she said.

Georgia added: "As someone like me who goes to sleep religiously at nine o'clock every night, it was absolutely mental to even be up at 3:30 in the morning, and that night, I was pumped full of adrenaline.

“I just couldn't sleep and I was tossing and turning and keeping poor Abi up. I would hazard a guess that we were woken up between 10:30 and 11 the next morning."

Georgia also went on to share details about the islanders phones, revealing: "Everyone has their own phones and your screen saver is your promotional picture so you know whose belongs to who and there's two apps, app and messages and that's it."

Georgia described the villa as "so much smaller" than she expected with a "weird layout", explaining: "Some things are upstairs that you don't expect to be or vice versa."

And the former Islander also answered another regular viewer question - why so many of the cast wear sunglasses when they wake up.

Georgia told fans the reason is because the bedroom goes from "blackout" to "bright harsh light" when the Islanders are woken up.

Finally, Georgia dismissed claims that the show was scripted.

She told her followers: "No the show is not scripted.

"Everything an islander says is in their own words we're not performers or actors and actresses so we wouldn't be able to deliver lines, that's not our profession."

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

You can also watch episodes online via BritBox each morning.