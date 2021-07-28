Hugo Hammond makes his move on Amy Day in tonight's episode of Love Island 2021.

This evening sees the boys continue to enjoy the company of the new girls in the Casa Amor villa.

Tonight sees Hugo - currently in a 'friendship couple' with Chloe Burrows - pull Amy for a chat after the pair shared a bed.

Amy admits: "With you, it’s like I can’t wait to talk to you next. You’ve shown interest which is amazing. When I first came in and there was an initial something."

Hugo replies: "Nice I finally acted upon it, eh?"

Hugo and Amy kiss.

Amy replies: "Yeah, it’s interesting, it’s exciting."

Hugo laughs: "You look nervous, giddy.”

Amy goes to pinky promise Hugo, and instead he leans in for a kiss.

Over in the original villa, Chloe continues to get to know new boy Dale Mehmet.

Dale says: "Me personally, I think you and me get on the best. I’m enjoying chatting to you."

Chloe replies: "I think we get on pretty well. I think you’re my favourite of everyone."

Dale smiles: "My favourite, I like that."

In the Beach Hut Dale says: "Chloe surprises me, so much. I feel like when me and her chat, it’s effortless. The more and more I get chatting to her, I’m enjoying it."

Chloe then asks him: "Where are you sleeping? Do you want to share my bed? Go for it."

Chloe and Dale.

Meanwhile tonight, a postcard from Casa Amor causes chaos as it arrives in the main villa revealing what some of the boys have been up to.

