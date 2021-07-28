Love Island spoilers: Postcard from Casa Amor causes chaos

A postcard from Casa Amor arrives at the main villa on Love Island 2021 tonight.

In this evening's episode Chloe arrives downstairs to find the delivery.

It carries the message ‘wish you were here!’ written across a selection of pictures from the boys’ time at Casa Amor.

Chloe rushes to show the other girls in the Villa, as each girl looks to see a picture of the boy they’re coupled up with in Casa printed on the front.

As Liberty throws the postcard in the swimming pool, what have the girls seen and what could this mean for the new boys in the main Villa? Is there a chance for some more grafting and some heads to be turned?

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Tyler - currently coupled up with Kaz - and Clarisse are discussing their situation.

Tyler asks: “Would you say your eggs are in my basket?”

Clarisse says: “Possibly. I feel like that. I feel like we’re the same.”

Clarisse in the Beach Hut adds: “I feel like me and Tyler are getting a lot closer. I can see, even from when we’re talking, he’s leaning in more. We’re connected.”

As they decide to share a bed Clarisse says: “You just need to be chill, feed good, be happy, you need to cuddle me.”

Meanwhile in the main villa, Faye voices concerns about Teddy to Millie saying: “I don’t know if Teddy’s a bit calm for me: Cool calm and collected.”

Millie probes: “What are you trying to tell me right now? You don’t know, you’re confused?”

Faye says: “I really like Teddy, I’m just worried is he too calm?”

Millie insists: “No, Faye. Don’t put other people’s thoughts into your head. You’ve been missing Teddy so much, every single day, all day and all night.”

Faye admits: “So much.”

Millie replies: “You’ve got his ring on right now, you’ve got his aftershave on…”

Faye laughs: “I smell like a man.”

At the same time, Millie's current partner Liam speaks about his feelings for new girl Lillie.

He says: "She put her cards on the table, told me exactly how she felt. Obviously, I wanted to kiss her, but it’s not the right time. She took it well, said I completely respect you. The time here now, if I feel like I want to kiss her, I’m going to kiss her."

Lillie adds: "I think he’s trying to stay respectful, obviously his situation back in the main villa, but he also wants to explore the situation here. You’re going to have to upset someone, basically."

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.