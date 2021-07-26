Love Island's Casa Amor returns tonight as the current couples are split up to be tested.

In tonight's episode, a message arrives for Teddy reading: "Boys, Fancy a lads’ holiday? You must all now sneak out of the villa without the girls knowing #playaway #CasaAmor"

While the girls have their usual morning catch-up on the terrace, the boys quickly get ready to leave. Some boys leave gifts for their couples to find later.

Walking into the garden, it’s Liberty that realises the boys have left.

The boys are off to Casa Amor

Quickly realising what's going on, Chloe reacts: “I’m game. I want to flirt, I want to snog, everyone knows I love to snog. I feel so smug. I’ve got the power again.”

Elsewhere, Liberty says to Faye: “You kept saying you wanted Teddy to be tested.”

Faye laughs: “I take it back, no tests for you Teddy!”

Liberty says: “I don’t think I’ll get cheated on.”

And Kaz replies: “Jake wouldn’t f***ing dare.”

The new Islanders arrive

Over in Casa Amor six new girls have arrived: Salma, Lillie, Amy, Clarisse, Mary and Kaila.

Love Island: Casa Amor girls

As they get to know everyone, Hugo reveals: “So basically they’re all taken apart from me..."

In the Casa Beach Hut Hugo says: “I love it, I absolutely love it. Casa Amor is my new beginnings, it’s my fresh start. We’ve got a new Hugo sitting right here.”

Later Toby in Beach Hut says: “There’s danger, danger in every single direction. I don’t know where to look. I can’t hold eye contact for too long because I feel like each one of them girls are dangerous."

Meanwhile Jake tells the boys: "You boys are all single men. None of you have a label on you. A label cements that thing. With me it definitely cements that thing. If I was in your shoes, I’d be thinking f*** it, if I’ve got something better, I’m going to chat to them and get to know them a bit more. This is once in a lifetime."

Back in the main Villa, the girls get ready to meet Matthew, Sam, Medhy, Harry, Dale & Jack. #allchange #menfordays”

The new boys

Medhy in Beach Hut reacts: "Kaz has definitely blown my mind. She is stunning."

As night falls the islanders in both villas break the ice with some made up party games.

In the main Villa they play ‘never have I ever’ and quiz each other on whether they’ve cheated before, unusual places they’ve had sex and whether they’ve snooped in a partner’s phone.

Meanwhile, in Casa Amor, the girls and boys are playing truth and dare. Dares flow, with both the boys and girls dared to kiss the Islander they most fancy, kiss the feet of the Islander they like the most, act out sex positions and more.

So who is playing the game and who is keeping themselves to themselves? And as thoughts turn to sleeping arrangements, will anyone be opting to sleep outside in the two villas or will beds be being shared? Find out tonight.

Love Island airs at 9PM tonight on ITV2 and ITV Hub.