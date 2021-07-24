Casa Amor is on its way to Love Island and one of the new islanders is already set to stir up drama.

22-year-old model Mary Bedford from Wakefield is one of six new Islanders set to join the show this week.

On what she has to offer the villa, Mary shares: "I'm really a positive person all the time, bubbly. I think I’ll spice things up. I think I will step on a few toes which will be interesting.

"I hate boring people. I can speak to anyone. The whole time I’ll be chewing someone’s ear off. That’s my coping mechanism, I just talk."

And speaking ahead of her entrance, Mary says she has her eyes on Liam Reardon.

"He’s just beautiful. He’s 6ft6 for a start, he seems really old-school, like a gentleman. And he’s basically the same age as me. He’s perfect," she says.

Liam is currently coupled up with Millie Court but Mary isn't afraid of stepping on toes if she has to.

She explains: "I’m just going to get in there, see how Liam actually is feeling about Millie really and then reassess. I’m definitely not one to lay it on thick. I’ll just do a bit of flirting and see how it goes. That’s the whole aim isn’t it?

"If I go in there and I really like Liam I’ll have to step on Millie’s toes. If all the boys are coupled up you will be stepping on toes.

"If I could get away with not having a conversation I probably would as I hate confrontation, but if I need to I would."

In the latest episode Liam and Millie were seen heading out on their first date.

Millie told Liam: “I feel like it has moved very quickly. I was really nervous and shy. As much as I really fancied you, I didn’t think we would have this connection.”

Liam then asked: “How do you think we’d work on the outside?”

Millie laughed: “I want to know what you think your mum is going to think of me.”

Liam reassured: “She’ll definitely love you.”

Love Island continues Sunday night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.