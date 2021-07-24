Love Island 2021 has introduced the iconic Casa Amor - meet the new Islanders joining the show here.

The twist usually sees half the Islanders enter a separate house alongside fresh faces, in order to test whether or not they remain faithful to their existing relationships while they're away. Meanwhile, a group of new Islanders also join the new villa.

Advertisements

At the end of the twist, the couples will each separately decide if they want to stay together or couple up with someone new - without knowing which the other chose.

With drama sure to come, meet the new Casa Amor Love Islanders below...

Salma Naran

Salma Naran

Age: 20

From: Dublin

Job: Model/influencer

Instagram username: @salma.naranx

Salma says of signing up: "I have a tunnel vision and really finding your one? It’s the perfect atmosphere, you don’t have the outside world distractions. It looks like time moves fast in there in a good way –it’s like, do you actually like me or not? In the real world it’s so wishy-washy. With this, it’s just, you need to know."

Mary Bedford

Mary Bedford

Age: 22

From: Wakefield

Job: Model

Instagram username: @mary_bedford

Advertisements

Mary says: "I have the worst luck, ever, with boys. Genuinely the worst ever. I always get dragged into the same circle of boys. So I was like, I need to go in another direction."

Kaila Troy

Kaila Troy

Age: 28

From: Dublin

Job: International DJ

Instagram username: @djkailatroy

Kaila says: "Real life dating has not been doing me any favours at all. I’ve had it."

Harry Young

Harry Young

Age: 24

From: Glasgow

Job: Car salesman

Instagram username: @salma.naranx

Harry says: "I've been single for a year and a half and previously went through heartbreak and I’ve had a bit of fun as well. Obviously, COVID then hit so I haven't had the chance to date. It was through Tinder that I signed up. Over the past year it was easier to start off an initial conversation online because pubs and clubs were closed."

Advertisements

Medhy Malanda

Medhy Malanda

Age: 24

From: Belgium (now lives in Luton)

Job: American football player/model

Instagram username: @medhymalanda

Medhy says of signing up: "I’ve been single for 4 years and I love a good challenge. I love temptation so I thought why not?"

Matthew Macnabb

Matthew Macnabb

Age: 26

From: Belfast

Job: Strategic marketing consultant

Instagram username: @mmacnabb

On why he he applied for Love Island, Matthew says: "The main thing is the adventure, it seems like a really fun thing to do."

Advertisements

Love Island continues Saturday nights at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.