The Only Way Is Essex is set for a major overhaul with up to ten cast members set to be axed.

The ITVBe show is set for a huge shake up ahead of its next series.

In a statement posted to social media, the TOWIE team announced: After more than 10 fabulous years following the lives of our ever-growing cast, TOWIE will be evolving with some changes.

"As it looks ahead to future series, the next instalment of our BAFTA award winning show returns to Essex to follow a smaller group of cast members.

"This change allows our cast more time to film their real lives, showing more of their personal passions and professions, alongside their strong bonds and dynamics with family and friends

"Those who won’t appear regularly on screen next series will always be part of the TOWIE family and we wholeheartedly thank them for sharing their lives with us in recent years

"As always, their wellbeing is of paramount importance to us and we will continue to offer welfare support if needed to all past and present TOWIE cast.

"We ask and urge all our viewers to think before commenting below, and remember that #ThesePeopleAreAllReal

"Thank you to our audience for your continued support. #TOWIE will be back soon for it’s 29th series on @ITVBe, stay tuned for further announcements."

The Sun newspaper claims that at least ten cast members are to be dropped from the show

A source shared: "Producers want the show to go back to how it used to be at the start where the audience saw much more of each character’s backstory and what they get up to.

"The bigger the cast, the less screen time each gets. They want to flip that round again and give less more."

The new series of TOWIE will air on ITVBe later this year.

Details about which cast members will be a part of the show are to be announced.

You can watch past episodes online via ITV Hub here.