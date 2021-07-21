Love Island spoiler: New girl Georgia has her eyes on Hugo

Love Island introduces new Islander Georgia Townend tonight and she has her eyes on Hugo Hammond.

Georgia is a 28-year-old marketing executive from Essex who will be one of three new Islanders joining the show this evening.

Ahead of entering, Georgia says of being on Love Island: "I’ve been single for a really long time. Five years. I haven’t done the maths but it’s at least that. I feel like I’ve exhausted all the other options on how to meet people."

She continues: "I like someone who we can have solid flirt to roast ratio, as in he can tease me but he will treat the things that I care about with respect and with the clemency that they deserve. I don’t want someone that is really vacuous and isn’t aware of what’s going on in the world."

In this evening's episode, Hugo receives a text which reads: “Islanders. The night isn’t over yet. Get ready to welcome Georgia, Tyler and Abigail. #triplethreat”

The Islanders are all gathered at the fire pit getting to know the new arrivals and Georgia wastes no time in revealing she has her eye on Hugo.

She says: “Hugo, you’re the one!”

The next day, Georgia continues getting to know Hugo.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, she says: “It was important that I spend some time with him today to make sure my preconception of him married up with how he was. He was just as polite and eloquent as I thought he would be so that’s great.”

Meanwhile, Liberty is keen to know who Tyler has got his eye on. Tyler says to Liberty: “You’ll probably tell her!”

Liberty says: “Kaz?”

Will Tyler sweep Kaz off her feet?

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, two Islanders are given the boot from the villa after the public voted for their favourites.

Chloe Burrows, AJ, Lucinda Strafford, Danny Bibby, Toby Aromolaran and Teddy Soares received the fewest votes and therefore face being dumped from the island.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.