One boy and one girl will be dumped from Love Island 2021 in tonight's results.

Last night saw six Islanders left at risk after the results of the latest public vote were revealed.

Chloe Burrows, AJ, Lucinda Strafford, Danny Bibby, Toby Aromolaran and Teddy Soares received the fewest votes and therefore face being dumped from the island.

It's up to the remaining Islanders - Hugo Hammond, Aaron Francis, Kaz Kamwi, Jake Cornish, Liberty Poole, Liam Reardon, Millie Court and Faye Winter - to decide who to go.

In tonight's episode (21 July), Millie receives a text which reads: “Millie, Liberty, Kaz and Faye. You must now decide which boy to dump from the island.”

Shortly after, Aaron receives a text which reads: “Aaron, Liam, Jake and Hugo. You must now decide which girl to dump.”

The girls and boys gather in their groups and begin their deliberations. But which girl and which boy will be dumped from the Villa tonight?

After the exit of two Islanders, three new sexy singles make their arrival.

Hugo receives a text which reads: “Islanders. The night isn’t over yet. Get ready to welcome Georgia, Tyler and Abigail. #triplethreat”

Meeting their fellow Islanders for the first time, Georgia says to Kaz: “He loves you!” referring to new boy Tyler.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Kaz says: “I am happy! We have Tyler in the building! Oh my gosh.”

The Islanders are all gathered at the fire pit getting to know the new arrivals. Georgia wastes no time in revealing she has her eye on Hugo. She says: “Hugo, you’re the one!”

Meanwhile, Liberty is keen to know who Tyler has got his eye on. Tyler says to Liberty: “You’ll probably tell her!”

The next day, Georgia continues getting to know Hugo. Speaking in the Beach Hut, she says: “It was important that I spend some time with him today to make sure my preconception of him married up with how he was. He was just as polite and eloquent as I thought he would be so that’s great.”

But what about new arrival Abigail? Who has she turned her attention to?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.