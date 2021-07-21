Love Island's seventh season has kicked off on ITV2 - meet new Islander Georgia Townend here!

Love Island follows a line up of single contestants who must do their utmost to date, flirt and couple up in hope of not being eliminated the Island.

One of the new Islanders is 28-year-old marketing executive Georgia Townend from Essex.

Georgia says of being on Love Island: "I’ve been single for a really long time. Five years. I haven’t done the maths but it’s at least that. I feel like I’ve exhausted all the other options on how to meet people."

She continues: "I like someone who we can have solid flirt to roast ratio, as in he can tease me but he will treat the things that I care about with respect and with the clemency that they deserve. I don’t want someone that is really vacuous and isn’t aware of what’s going on in the world."

On who she has her eye on, Georgia says: "Hugo -he is my absolute number one and I can’t wait to get to know him. Also, I love Teddy's charm and charisma. I also like Aaron."

Asked how her friends and family would describe her, Georgia says: "I’m the life and soul of the party.

"I would say they would probably say I am intelligent, that I am funny. I’m really kind at heart but I can be quite tough love."

Meanwhile sharing her embarrassing dating moments, Georgia revealed: "I went to a restaurant with a boy and when I went to the bathroom, the waitress told me that he’d already been in there with two other girls two times in that week.

"I was like ‘Wow, okay!’ But also he was obviously just trying to be efficient about things."

Finally, Georgia describes herself as competitive, saying: "I absolutely hate sports but my desire to win would negate that, I think."

Helmed by Laura Whitmore, Love Island features voiceover comedian Iain Stirling.

Love Island 2021 airs every night on ITV2 and online via the ITV Hub.