Love Island 2021 has introduced THREE new islanders - meet the newbies here!

Teased at the end of the latest episode, the three new cast members will join the villa in Wednesday night's show after a shock dumping.

Advertisements

Two of the current Islanders will leave the villa after the public vote for their favourites. The six Islanders with the fewest votes will be in danger with the remaining Islanders deciding which two go.

For now, meet the three newbies below...

Abigail Rawlings

Abigail Rawlings

27-year-old tattoo artist from Beaconsfield (lives in Bournemouth). Instagram username: @abigaillouiserawlings

Abigail says of joining up: "I’ve always been very much a relationship girl. My windows of being single don’t last long. Why not?"

On who she has her eye on, she adds: "I really like Toby -I’m going to steal him from Chloe at the first chance I have. If that doesn’t work out, I like Teddy as well and Aaron."

Advertisements

Georgia Townend

Georgia Townend

28-year-old marketing executive from Essex. Instagram username: @georgiatownend_

Georgia says of entering the villa: "I’ve been single for a really long time. Five years. I haven’t done the maths but it’s at least that. I feel like I’ve exhausted all the other options on how to meet people."

On who she has her eye on, she adds: "Hugo -he is my absolute number one and I can’t wait to get to know him. Also, I love Teddy's charm and charisma. I also like Aaron."

Tyler Cruickshank

Tyler Cruickshank

26-year-old estate agent from Croydon. Instagram username: @tylercruickshank_

Tyler says of signing up for Love Island: "I’m single and still looking for someone. I’ve been single for about three years I would say. I kind of miss having somewhere there. It’s a good opportunity to find someone. I’m really competitive so the challenge aspect I do like. I want to get out there in my shorts and show my abs."

On who he has her eye on, he adds: "Kaz, she just looks like she has so much energy about her. You kind of need it if you’re surrounded by people all the time. If you were feeling down, Kaz would be the person to uplift you.

"Faye, she’s a fiery-ishsort of character. She sticks up for her friends and for herself. I don’t think there’ll ever be a dull moment with her."

Advertisements

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.