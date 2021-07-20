Liberty Poole admits to having 'done bits' with Jake Cornish on Love Island in tonight's episode.

In this evening's show, the girls are keen to discuss Liberty and Jake’s bedroom shenanigans from the night before.

Faye laughs to Liberty: "We’ve got a '1-1' haven’t we?"

Speaking to the camera in the beach hut, Chloe explains: "So one all is, basically doing bits, one all. You did something, I did something, we both had a very happy ending..."

Millie responds to Liberty: "No you haven't!"

Liberty says: "I’m just going to sip my tea and mind my own business” before joking: “There’s you guys thinking this is the first time..."

Chloe adds: "Cheeky, cheeky 'Jiberty'."

AJ asks if anyone else has, Millie laughs: "I haven’t, yet."

Elsewhere in tonight's episode of Love Island, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares leave the villa for a date as their relationship goes from strength to strength.

With some help from their fellow Islanders the pair get dressed up before leaving the Villa for a bicycle ride.

Later as the pair discuss their coupling, Teddy says: "We’re getting on like a frigging house on fire."

Faye laughs: "Oh really, I was going to talk about us not getting on so well... no we are alright aren’t we? You just get me. You just laugh at me."

Will this date bring them closer together?

Meanwhile this evening's show sees the results of the recent public vote as more Islanders are left at risk of being dumped.

Love Island airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.