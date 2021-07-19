Tonight's Love Island spoilers: Tension in a game of Snog, Marry, Pie!

There's tension on Love Island tonight as the cast play a game of 'Snog, Marry or Pie'.

In this evening's latest episode, it's time for loyalties to be tested.

Advertisements

The girls line up first and the boys must each decide who deserves a kiss, a proposal or a cream pie in the face.

Among the decisions, Liam kisses Kaz and proposes to Millie while pie-ing Chloe. Jake kisses Kaz, proposes to Liberty and pies AJ and Toby kisses Chloe, proposes to Millie and pies Faye. But who will the other boys choose to kiss, marry or pie?

Jake kisses Kaz.

The tables are then turned when the boys line up and the girls must choose.

Among them Millie kisses Liam, proposes to Toby, pies Jake while AJ kisses Hugo, pies Teddy and proposes to Aaron. And Chloe snogs Toby, marries Hugo and pies Liam. Where else will the kisses, engagement rings and pies land?

And with all eyes on Aaron, Lucinda and Danny will they play it safe, or mix things up?

The result of the challenge leaves unanswered questions for some of the Islanders.

Advertisements

Who is feeling pied? Who is feeling pleased? And who is looking to re-couple? Find out tonight on Love Island.

Elsewhere tonight, the Islanders receive a text which reads: “Islanders. The Hideaway is open tonight. Please choose the lucky couple to spend the night alone #thecatthatgotthecream #donotdisturb”

They unanimously decide that Toby and Chloe should head to the Hideaway. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Chloe says: “Everyone in there said ‘Chloe and Toby’. I’m going to the Hideaway - I’m excited!”

AJ pies Teddy during Snog, Marry or Pie.

Their fellow Islanders help them get ready for the night in the Hideaway, with Toby donning a cowboy hat and Chloe cat ears.

Advertisements

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox