Love Island's Sharon Gaffka doesn't think AJ and Hugo Hammond will last following the latest recoupling.

Sharon left Love Island last night after she was left single when AJ chose Hugo to couple up.

Advertisements

New girl AJ had first pick of the boys and selected Hugo, who had been in a 'friendship couple' with Sharon.

Reflecting on AJ's decision, Sharon said after her departure from the villa: "AJ got the text saying she was going to pick. I knew that if she chose Hugo, I was going home. For me picking Hugo felt like an easy option for her.

"She wasn’t treading on toes or potentially causing an argument with the girls as much as it would have if she picked Liam, because me and Hugo were in a friendship couple.

"I’ve said to him [Hugo] on multiple occasions that he needs to be more open minded because your 100% perfect girl may never walk through the door. I think he gave AJ that chance but I think there are qualities that Hugo really needs that aren’t there in AJ."

Speaking about her own relationship with Hugo, Sharon added: "I did grow a really good friendship with him.

"I was always going to be there to back him. He was the nicest guy I’d ever met."

Meanwhile, Sharon also spoke about not being chosen by new boy Danny to couple up with after they went on a date.

She said: "I thought Danny was attractive; all of the guys in the Villa are. There were qualities about him that I really liked, for example he’s driven and he’s not one of those people who is happy to float between things.

"But one thing he said that really stuck with me was he was intimidated by me because of my education level and my career background. It’s not the first time an Islander made a comment to me about my career and whether it’s compatible for them."

Advertisements

Love Island 2021 continues at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are also available the next day online via BritBox.