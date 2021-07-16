One girl is set to be dumped from Love Island 2021 in the latest recoupling.

Following the entrance of new Islanders AJ and Danny Bibby, tonight sees a surprise text arrive in the villa.

Advertisements

Faye receives a message which reads: “Islanders. It’s come to recouple. Please all gather around the firepit immediately.”

The girls line up in front of the fire pit because tonight it’s the boys’ decision to decide who to couple up with.

However, new girl AJ soon receives a text which reads: "AJ as the newest girl, you’ll get the first pick of who you want to couple up with.

"And then Danny as the newest boy will choose who he wants to couple up with. The rest of the boys will each pick. The girl not chosen to be in a couple will be dumped from the island.”

But who will they decide to couple up with?

In the last recoupling, Teddy Soares coupled up with Faye Winter but he's since been getting to know new girl AJ.

Toby Aromolaran coupled up with Chloe Burrows while Jake Cornish coupled up with Liberty Poole - will both decide to recouple?

Liam Reardon coupled up with Millie Court but she's since admitted concerns about their 'age gap' while Lucinda Strafford is currently single after Brad McClelland's exit.

Advertisements

Finally, Aaron Francis & Kaz Kamwi and Hugo Hammond & Sharon Gaffka are both currently in 'friendship couples'. Will they decide to stay together or will either of the new boys catch their eye?

Love Island 2021 airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are also available the morning after on BritBox.