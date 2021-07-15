Love Island 2021 continues tonight as new girl Andrea-Jane Bunker enters the villa.

Andrea-Jane, aka AJ, wastes no time in getting to know the boys.

Advertisements

Speaking to Hugo on the sun deck, AJ says: “You’re a very good looking guy and you’re lovely. Although you say you’re nice and don’t get me wrong, you’re nice! Sometimes the good ones are the dark horses.”

Hugo replies: “You’ve got to keep some stuff back.”

AJ says: “You’re keeping that stuff for the right person.”

Hugo and AJ chat.

The next day, AJ asks Teddy for a chat. AJ says: “Tell me about you. I think you mentioned that you like adventure.”

The pair are getting to know each other and Teddy asks: “Are you big on spirits and star signs and stuff?”

AJ replies: “I’m a big star sign person and I don’t want to find out what yours is because I’ll judge you!”

Advertisements

But AJ soon asks: “What is your star sign?”

Teddy says: “It’s Aries.”

AJ responds: “Is it? That’s actually my most compatible sign. I’m a Sagittarius. All my best relationships have been with Aries men.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Teddy says: “It was interesting to have Faye in my mind because I haven’t made things official with Faye. AJ is definitely someone I’d be looking to certainly speak to and get to know more about. There is a good old mystery and intrigue there which is always enticing isn’t it?”

Will the stars align for Teddy and AJ? Or will Teddy continue getting to know Faye?

Meanwhile, following Brad's exit last night, Lucinda and Aaron enjoy a cosy chat.

Speaking at the fire pit with Aaron, Lucinda asks: “What do you think of AJ?”

Aaron replies: “She’s a nice girl. Honestly, I’d prefer to get to know you.”

Aaron and Lucinda.

Lucinda says: “Me? Really? God, I didn’t know that.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Aaron says: “I’m very attracted to Lucinda. She’s a beautiful girl. We have this little thing where even if we’re in a group, it’s like a lingering eye contact and little smile. I don’t think she has that with other people.”

And Lucinda tells the cameras: “Aaron is definitely someone I’d like to get to know more. We do have a good connection.”

Advertisements

Is Lucinda ready to move on?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.