Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows come to blows in tonight's episode of Love Island.

In last night's show the pair were voted as one of the three least compatible couples by viewers.

While they avoided elimination, the result left them with something to discuss as Toby tells Chloe this evening: "We’re f***ed. We were down there."

Chloe replies: "Course we are. Why are you surprised? Why are you taking it so personally?"

In the Beach Hut Toby says: “In my eyes, we get on like a house on fire. If that’s not a genuine connection, then I don’t know what is. That means I’m searching for the wrong thing completely. I don’t know how the public hasn’t seen that.”

Later speaking to Millie, Chloe says his comments have given her doubts: “He’s so f***ing fake. I was like, ‘Why are you surprised, the public aren’t going to love us because of what happened with Kaz’.

"But if it’s genuine, you don’t have to worry. The fact he’s getting all moody with me because we’re bottom three… that is so fake. I’m f***ing livid.”

She adds: “He’s made me really question his intentions and whether he was genuine.”

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, the couples take on a brand new challenge with a big prize at stake.

Kaz reads out a text about the prize: “Islanders, it’s time to lock horns and ruffle feathers in today’s boys versus girls challenge Stags vs Hens. Whoever wins gets a new arrival of the opposite sex #gameon #alltoplayfor”

Dressed up in classic hen and stag party outfits, the Islanders compete in games including giant flip cup and hoopla with a cheeky difference.

Rallying the boys, Jake says: “We’re here for two lads only – Hugo and Aaron.”

Aaron says: “I think that’s the most competitive I’ve ever seen them [the girls] – game faces on!”

Kaz adds: “Girl power was through the roof!”

But who wins? And who is going to walk through the Villa door as the next bombshell?

Love Island 2021 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.