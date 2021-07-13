Love Island's Rachel Finni says she regrets saving Brad McClelland over Chuggs Wallis on Love Island.

Last night's episode saw the latest recoupling of the series with the boys in charge.

Left single, Rachel departed the villa just days after her bombshell entrance.

Rachel's exit followed her having to make a big decision, last week choosing to couple up with Brad McClelland which saw Chuggs Wallis sent home.

Rachel admitted: "I would have picked Chuggs over Brad. Knowing what I know now. You have to graft to stay in there. I was stupid enough to fall for Brad’s graft, because it wasn’t genuine. The day after we coupled, he told me to get to know other people. He wasn’t interested.

"The second I picked him, he went off to his friends and said ‘I was gutted I wasn’t going to see you.’ Chuggs would have actually made the effort to get to know me. I went for Brad because he was more physically attractive."

She added of her decision: "I was going off what they were giving me. They were even.

"The only reason I went for Brad in the end is because I found him more attractive. That’s what tipped the decision over."

Rachel went on to say of her time in the villa: "You get highs and lows, the thrills, the sad moments. The entire experience, both good and bad, is absolutely wonderful.

"It was up and down, round and round, but the second it ends you want to do it all over again. Rollercoaster is the best word to describe it.

"I feel like I’ll miss Sharon the most. Sharon, seeing how upset she was about me leaving, that made me realise how much she adored me."

Rachel said she was backing Jake and Liberty to win, adding: "They’ve been together from day one, their chemistry is undeniable."

Meanwhile, Rachel confessed she would "beg" to make a return to the villa.

"If you want to send me back in at any point, I’d do it," she said. "I'd be unapologetic, strong and forthright. I would definitely go back in and be ready to stir the pot until the pot broke."

Love Island 2021 airs every night on ITV2 and online via the ITV Hub.

Catch up with episodes online via ITV Hub and via Brit Box.