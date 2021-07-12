Rachel Finni has spoken out after her exit from the Love Island villa.

Tonight saw the latest recoupling of the series and this time the boys were in charge.

A text arrived asking Islanders gather at the fire pit and one-by-one each boy took the stand and chose a girl to couple up with.

Last to choose was new boy Teddy who, after entering the villa on Sunday, decided to couple up with Faye Winter.

Left single, Rachel departed the villa just days after her bombshell entrance.

Speaking about her time on the show, Rachel said: "Rollercoaster from beginning to end. You get highs and lows, the thrills, the sad moments. The entire experience, both good and bad, is absolutely wonderful.

"It was up and down, round and round, but the second it ends you want to do it all over again. Rollercoaster is the best word to describe it."

Rachel's exit comes after she herself had to make a big decision on her entrance to the villa, coupling up with Brad McClelland which saw Chuggs Wallis sent home.

Rachel admitted: "I would have picked Chuggs over Brad. Knowing what I know now. You have to graft to stay in there. I was stupid enough to fall for Brad’s graft, because it wasn’t genuine. The day after we coupled, he told me to get to know other people. He wasn’t interested.

"The second I picked him, he went off to his friends and said ‘I was gutted I wasn’t going to see you.’ Chuggs would have actually made the effort to get to know me. I went for Brad because he was more physically attractive."

Meanwhile, Rachel said she's up for a dramatic return to the villa.

The Luxury travel specialist said: "Honestly, I would beg to go in. If you want to send me back in at any point, I’d do it.

"I’d be unapologetic, strong and forthright. I would definitely go back in and be ready to stir the pot until the pot broke."

