Millie Court may already have reservations about Liam Reardon on Love Island.

The pair shared their first kiss in just last night's episode - but this evening sees Millie questions if they're compatible.

While Millie and Liam have made no secret of the fact they’ve got chemistry and the pair seem to be going from strength to strength, tonight Millie wonders if their "age gap" may cause a problem.

Speaking with Millie, Liam asks: “Are you happy?”

Millie replies: “Yeah of course I am. Are you?”

Millie and Liam.

24-year-old Mille then asks: “Do you think there is a difference because of our age gap?”

21-year-old Liam responds: “No. Do you?”

Millie shares: “Just a little bit. I don’t really know what it is. Maybe I’m overthinking it. You are wanting a proper relationship, right?”

Liam insists: “That’s what I’m here for.”

Will Liam’s maturity measure up for Millie?

Elsewhere in tonight's episode of Love Island, the Islanders are all relaxing in the garden when Millie receives a text which reads: “Islanders. Get ready to make a meal of it in today’s couples challenge Spit the Roast. #meatandtwoveg #itsallgravy”

The aim of the game is for the boys to pass the entire contents of a Sunday dinner in record time to the girls. The winners are the couple who present the best plate of food at the end of the challenge.

The first round sees the boys throwing pieces of meat as the girls attempt to catch it, followed by the second round where the boys pass the rest of the meal using only their mouths.

The Islanders take part in the Spit The Roast challenge: Millie and Liam.

Speaking with Brad in the Beach Hut, Lucinda says: “I think we work really well together. You take things quite seriously. You’re quite competitive.”

Jake and Liberty are vested with the responsibility of deciding the winners of today’s challenge. But which couple will reign supreme?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.