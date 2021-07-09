Lucinda Strafford and, Brad McClelland lock lips in tonight's latest episode of Love Island.

Brad has made no secret of the fact that he is interested in getting to know Lucinda.

In this evening's episode, he tells her: "Since I’ve laid it all out, I didn’t really want to be jumping into bed with another lass. You’re there. I already laid it out to you. Tonight, there is nothing I can do about it."

Lucinda replies: “Oh my God. You’re literally so respectful. Have fun with Rachel but not too much fun!”

Talking about the recent challenge, Lucinda asks: “What did you think of the kiss?”

Brad and Lucinda turn up the heat and lock lips.

The pair then lean in and share a kiss. But will this evening’s kiss measure up to the smooch they shared in the challenge?

Meanwhile Liam Reardon, who is currently coupled up with Faye, got to know new girl Millie Court.

Liam asked Faye for a chat. He says: “Millie is interested in me, we’ve been getting to know each other. We do get on. The way you handled the situation has been great. I just wanted to make sure you know. I didn’t want you finding out from elsewhere.”

Faye replies: “I know what's going on. I can see it with my own eyes. But what will be, will be.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Liam, Millie says: “I literally just want to rip his clothes off. Sounds bad but I can’t help it. He is so fit, I fancy him so much. We both really want to snog each other.”

Is this the end of Faye and Liam’s coupling? And will it be the start of something new for Liam and Millie?

Elsewhere tonight, Jake receives a text which reads: “Jake and Liberty, it’s time for your first date. Please get ready to leave the villa.’ #Jiberty #ToesCompany”

With the help of the girls, Liberty gets glammed up and she prepares to head out on her date with Jake.

On the date, Jake says: “I feel like it’s brought feelings stronger than what it was before.”

Liberty says: “If I am completely honest, I didn’t expect to come into Love Island and literally find what we’ve got from day one. Like I do obviously like you a little bit.”

Is Jake prepared to put all his eggs into Liberty’s basket?

Finally in the latest episode, Faye receives a text which reads: “Girls, Teddy is waiting in the Hideaway terrace, you must now choose four girls to join him on a speed date. #FourPlay #GoSteadyWithTeddy.”

But which four lucky ladies will go on a date with Teddy?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox