Hugo Hammond was left feeling humiliated in the latest episode of Love Island.

In last night's (8 July) episode, the Islanders took part in a new challenge called Line Of Booty.

The girls each picked a boy of their choice to throw in a mocked-up ‘Love Island jail’, but not before deciding whether or not to share a smooch.

All the boys were picked other than Hugo, who is currently in a 'friendship couple' with Chloe Burrows who chose to kiss Toby Aromolaran.

As the challenge came to an end and Hugo was left the only boy not involved, he commented to himself: "Not humiliating at all".

Viewers were quick to react to Hugo's comment, with one writing on Twitter: "Love Island actually breaking my heart here… Hugo deserves better #loveisland"

Another wrote: "The way Hugo’s been treated recently man... please someone check up on him #LoveIsland"

"Justice for Hugo and how they just brushed off that nobody picked him in the challenge #LoveIsland" posted a third.

Others compared Hugo to former Islander Dr Alex George.

"At this stage Hugo should just do a Dr Alex and enjoy his free holiday #LoveIsland" one viewer said.

Elsewhere in yesterday's episode, Chloe's decision to kiss Toby caused plenty of drama in the villa while Jake enjoyed a chat with Millie at the fire pit as current partner Liberty watched on.

Meanwhile new Islander Teddy Soares will make a new entrance in the latest episode.

Teddy is a 26-year-old Senior Financial Consultant from Manchester who says of signing up for the show: "I’m not getting any younger. I’ve always been the type of guy to be in long relationships. Never broken three years though. If I do find someone in the villa, I’m going to take it seriously."

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

Picture: ITV