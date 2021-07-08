Love Island 2021 has introduced its latest Islander - meet Teddy Soares!

Teddy was teased at the end of tonight's episode (8 July) ahead of his entrance into the villa later this week.

Advertisements

Teddy is a 26-year-old Senior Financial Consultant from Manchester.

You can find Teddy on Instagram under the username @teddy_soares.

He says of signing up for the show: "I think I’m ready for love now. Law of attraction is probably what I believe in, so being in the villa is part of that thought process.

"I’m not getting any younger. I’ve always been the type of guy to be in long relationships. Never broken three years though. If I do find someone in the villa, I’m going to take it seriously."

Teddy added: "I want to get to know all of the girls. I’m not afraid to step on toes to get the girl I want.

"I’m cuddly, caring and all my friends, when they have an issue, they call me and confide in me. I’m always that person to lean on. I think I’m going to add that element with the boys. From a girls’ standpoint, they’re going to have to get used to me stirring a few pots and causing a bit of a ruckus.

Advertisements

"I do think hopefully, me walking into the villa the girls will have something to look at."

Teddy's entrance follows the latest drama in the villa which saw Chloe make a move on Toby

In this evening's episode, the pair flirt up a storm before CHloe kissed Toby as part of a challenge.

Toby's current partner Kaz complained: "She could've kissed him on the cheek or hand. She didn't have to kiss him on the lips. I don't like sky, slimy, or snakey girls and she's all three."

Later in a chat with the boys Toby confessed he had more sexual attraction to Chloe than Kaz.

He went on to pull Kaz for a chat and admitted he wanted to get to know Chloe before going on to snog Chloe in the terrace.

Advertisements

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub

Watch latest episodes online with the ITV Hub here and on BritBox.