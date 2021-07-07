An intruder was removed from the Love Island villa last night.

A YouTuber reportedly gained access to the sunny getaway in Majorca before being apprehended by security.

The Sun reports that the vlogger made their way into the garden while the Islanders were asleep.

The intrusion resulted in a deep clean of the villa as part of ongoing Covid protocols.

A spokesperson for Love Island said: "Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the Villa with immediate effect.

"The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern.

"As part of our stringent COVID safety measures, the Villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew."

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

This evening's episode will air at the later than usual time of 10PM due to the England Euro 2020 football match on ITV.

Tonight's show will see new girls Lucinda and Millie head out on dates with three guys after first making their entrance in yesterday's instalment.

As the new arrivals are getting to know their fellow Islanders at the fire pit, two texts arrive.

Millie first receives a text which reads: “Millie, it’s time to play the field. Tonight you will have dinner with three boys of your choice.

"One boy will prepare the starter, one will prepare the main, and the third will prepare dessert. Please now make your choices #eatouttohelpout #threecoursefeels”

Shortly after, Lucinda also receives a text which reads: “Lucinda, you will also have dinner with three boys of your choice. Please now make your choices. #feedingfrenzy #hungryforlove”

Millie chooses Aaron to cook her starter, Liam for her main course and Hugo to share a dessert with while Lucinda chooses Brad to share a starter with, Hugo to cook for her main course and Aaron for her dessert.

Following the dates, who are the new girls keen to move forward with?

Picture: ITV