Celebrity Coach Trip set to return with new series in 2022

Celebrity Coach Trip is set to return after two years off air.

Coach Trip sees pairs of celebrities undertaking a coach tour across Europe, voting for who they want to eject from the coach until one team is crowned the winners.

The reality show originally aired way back in 2005 with three celebrity series starting in 2010. After going on a break in 2012, Celebrity Coach Trip previously returned in 2019 but has been off air during the pandemic.

Now host Brendan Sheerin is set to return with a brand new series due to air in 2022.

Filming will take place in Europe in September with a brand new line up of celebrities, The Sun reports.

"Celebrity Coach Trip is a hugely popular programme and Channel 4 were keen to get another series in the bag as soon as it was deemed safe," a source shared. "They’re going to start filming in September when it’s likely the world will be a little more back to normal.

“Everything will be filmed within Covid-19 safety guidelines but the show will look just as authentic as it usually does."

They added: "Brendan is ready and raring to go and cannot wait to get back on the coach."

Celebs who took part in the latest series included Boys from Blue Antony Costa and Simon Webbe, TOWIE power couple Tommy Mallett and Georgia Kousoulou, Gogglebox father and daughter Amy and Jonathan Tapper, Dancing On Ice pros Alex Murphy and Brianne Delcourt and Strictly Come Dancing’s Graziano Di Prima and Artem Chingvintsev.

In the show the pairs travel across Europe on a coach tour, taking in the sights and experiences of the towns they visit.

At the end of each day, they must each vote for which other couple they no longer wish to travel with. The pair with most votes is kicked off the bus to make way for a new VIP couple to board the coach.

You can currently watch past series and episodes online and catch up via the All4 player.