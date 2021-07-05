Love Island's Hugo Hammond in tears after dramatic confrontation

Hugo Hammond was seen in tears at the end of tonight's Love Island.

In a preview from tomorrow night's episode (Tuesday 6 July), Hugo was seen in the middle of a dramatic confrontation.

Voice-over Iain Stirling was heard saying that "careless words cause chaos" as Hugo said tearfully: "I didn't mean anything malicious, did I!?"

He was then seen telling Sharon: "How can I make this up to you? I want to know."

She replied: "There's not a lot you can do, is there really?"

Meanwhile, Faye was shown remarking: "I don't give a f*** if he's upset! F*** off!"

What happened and why Hugo was crying will be revealed in Tuesday night's episode at 9PM.

Also in the latest episode will be the introduction of two brand new Islanders, who were teased at the end of tonight's episode.

The new girls are set to make a dramatic entrance after this evening saw the first guy from the villa dumped.

Monday saw Chuggs Wallis leave the villa following the arrival of of the previous new bombshell, Rachel Finni.

After both Brad McClelland and Chuggs were left single in last Friday's recoupling, it was up to Rachel to pick one boy to couple up with, sending the other home.

She chose to partner up with Brad, leaving Chuggs single and leaving the villa.

Speaking about his exit, Chuggs said tonight: "I know she was very torn. Brad’s a gorgeous boy. I don’t blame her for picking him. To me, she was a bit like, Brad’s had a week in here, he’s not found anyone. He’s not done anything yet. You’ve only had a day, you’ve not had a chance yet.

"So I thought maybe that would be why I’d have got picked, if I was to be picked. When she was saying her speech about values being aligned, I was thinking, that could be me. But no, it wasn’t meant to be."

Love Island airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.