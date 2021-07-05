Love Island has teased two brand new Islanders who will join the villa this week.

At the end of this evening's episode (Monday, 5 July), Love Island revealed that two new girls were set to join the show.

Advertisements

Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford will make their bombshell arrivals in the villa in the next episode.

The show teased of the new additions on social media: "Eyes on the guys, Brighton babe Lucinda's ready to turn some heads

"Essex girl Millie has been single for a year and wants to find the one. But is he waiting for her in the villa?"

Love Island continues Tuesday night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Millie and Lucinda are the latest new arrivals to the villa after Rachel Finni made a dramatic entrance over the weekend.

She was faced with a tough decision, having to decide to couple up with either Brad McClelland and Chuggs Wallis after the pair were left single in the first recoupling of the series.

Advertisements

Rachel chose to couple with Brad, seeing Chuggs sent home.

Making her choice in tonight's episode, Rachel said: "This has not been easy in the slightest. I think you’re both amazing guys in every single way. I can’t fault either of you for absolutely anything."

Elsewhere in the latest episode, Jake and Liberty spent a night in the hideaway while Kaz and Toby shared their first kiss.

Meanwhile a dramatic teaser at the end of the episode showed Hugo in tears after a confrontation.

Voice-over Iain Stirling was heard saying that "careless words cause chaos" as Hugo was seen saying tearfully: "I didn't mean anything malicious, did I!?"

Advertisements

He was then shown telling Sharon: "How can I make this up to you? I want to know."

We'll find out what happened in the next episode!