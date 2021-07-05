Chuggs Wallis has spoken out after his exit from Love Island 2021.

Chuggs became the latest contestant to leave the Love Island villa tonight following the arrival of a brand new bombshell.

Advertisements

After both Brad McClelland and Chuggs were left single in last Friday's recoupling, it was up to new girl Rachel to decide who to save.

She was given 24 hours to get to know the guys before choosing one to couple up with, sending the other home. Rachel chose to couple up with Brad, leaving Chuggs to leave the villa.

Brad and Chuggs await Rachel's decision.

Following his exit in the latest episode, Chuggs reflected: "I wasn’t surprised to be in the bottom two. I didn’t really have a thing with anyone in there.

"Obviously, [Rachel’s a gorgeous girl. When I was getting to know her, she was really interesting to talk to. We had stuff in common, our values were in line.

"When I was stood at the fire pit, I thought, if she does pick me, I can see us getting on really well. I was envisioning all these nice things I would have done for her the next day, relax a bit together and chat. We could have developed our relationship whether romantically or as a friendship – it was just early days."

He continued: "I know she was very torn. Brad’s a gorgeous boy. I don’t blame her for picking him. To me, she was a bit like, Brad’s had a week in here, he’s not found anyone. He’s not done anything yet. You’ve only had a day, you’ve not had a chance yet.

Advertisements

"So I thought maybe that would be why I’d have got picked, if I was to be picked. When she was saying her speech about values being aligned, I was thinking, that could be me. But no, it wasn’t meant to be."

Speaking about the other Islanders, Chuggs shared: "Faye’s one of my favourite people in there. Not in a romance way. I thought it would be all cool to go in there and step on toes and ruffle feathers and stuff… I would have done if I thought people weren’t matched right.

"Liberty would be the one I’d most go for out of everyone in there, I chatted to her, but she likes Jake. And Jake is such a nice guy. I think out of everyone in there, those two will go the distance.

"I love Jake because he’s a year older than me, he’s already got a house, he is really driven, he works hard. He doesn’t give himself credit – he thinks he’s not smart, he’s smart, he’s got common sense, life knowledge. He was really supportive and so interested in the fact that I’ve started my own business."

Chuggs and Rachel chat.

And Chuggs also spoke about his friendship with Hugo: "I haven’t spent as much time with him as I’d like to. We are in the same sort of friendship group at uni, but sort of a little bit extended; he was cricket, I was rugby. We’ve got a lot of mutual mates. Hugo loves a night out.

Advertisements

"I thought it was going to be me and Hugo in the bottom two to be honest. Not that he would have deserved to have been there. I think he’ll do really well in there. He’s got a really great personality, he’s presenting himself well, he’s had a nice little glow up. Once some more girls walk through hopefully he’ll be given the opportunity to get to know them."

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox