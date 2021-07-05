Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish become the first couple to head to the hideaway on Love Island 2021 tonight.

In this evening's show, Faye Winter receives a text which reads: “Islanders. The Hideaway’s open tonight.

"Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night alone. #taketheplunge #latenightsnack”

The Islanders decide that Liberty and Jake should be the first couple to spend the night in the Hideaway. Jake celebrates by jumping in the pool before the pair head inside and prepare for a night together, alone.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liberty says: “So, the Hideaway is open for the first time in 2021. I’m excited to see what it looks like and see what happens.”

Liberty

Jake celebrates going in to the Hideaway.

In the Hideaway, Jake gives Liberty a massage as the pair get to know each other better and talk about their previous relationships.

Meanwhile the next morning, the Islanders head outside and find six tables set up for each of the couples to enjoy a romantic brunch.

Over at Jake and Liberty’s table, Jake says: “If there was a girl who came in here who was my type, and you know my type, I would want to get to know her.

"We’re here for the same reason. If there was a lad and he was your type, you would still get to know him.”

But is Liberty open to getting to know other boys?

Elsewhere, sat at her table with Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi says after the pair's kiss: “Cheers to a great night last night. Progress. Toby diving into the deep end!”

Over at Chloe Burrows and Hugo’s table, Hugo Hammond says: “Power couple 2021!”

Chloe jokes: “We are the power couple….no we’re absolutely not! Jake and Liberty are.”

Liam and Faye have brunch

Chloe and Hugo have brunch.

Faye asks Liam Reardon: “Are you good with dogs? Do you like dogs?”

Liam replies: “I love dogs. I don’t like cats.”

Faye reacts: “Oh, what? I’ve got two cats but my cats are like dogs. When I walk my dogs, my cats come with me.”

And Aaron Francis and Sharon Gaffka look towards the future as Aaron says: “I’m like a family guy. I love kids. I want kids. Quite a few... I want like four.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox