Love Island's Shannon Singh suggests Chloe Burrows is 'playing tactics'

Love Island's Shannon Singh has suggested Chloe Burrows is 'playing tactics' in the villa.

Shannon became the first Islander to be dumped from the show this year after just 48 hours inside the villa.

Shannon waved goodbye to the villa after bombshell arrival Chloe chose to couple up with Aaron Francis, leaving Shannon single and heading home.

Appearing on Love Island spin-off show After Sun last night (Sunday, 4 July), Shannon spoke to Laura Whitmore about her thoughts on the remaining Islanders.

"I think some people are playing up to the cameras," Shannon said coyly.

After being pushed for gossip from Laura, Shannon continued: "I mean, I do think Chloe is playing tactics and I think some people are playing it - it's quite crystal clear."

In a separate interview over the weekend with The Sun newspaper, Shannon said of Chloe: "She’s a bombshell and you get one opportunity in that show. I just would have rated her a lot more if she had come in and just picked who she wanted instead of playing tactics.

“Everyone’s seen it, she’s not interested in Aaron at all. And as soon as I had left, her and Aaron weren’t a thing.

“None of us had a scoobie what she was going to do - and then, surprise, surprise, she picked Aaron and here’s me thinking that I was going to go on a date with another guy that’s coming in."

Shannon added: “It’s a game, and Chloe had the better one. It’s obviously caused quite an uproar.”

Following her departure from the villa last week, Shannon admitted she was "gutted" to be leaving so soon.

She explained: "I knew they were going to throw something in there, they always do. I knew it was going to be like she [Chloe] was going to take one of the guys.

"I just can’t believe I forgot there were dumpings. I think all of us forgot there were dumpings. None of us really spoke about it.

Love Island continues at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. After Sun airs Sunday nights at 10PM.