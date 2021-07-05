One boy has been dumped from Love Island 2021 in tonight's results.

Last week saw the first recoupling of the series as the girls got to pick the boy of their choice, leaving Brad McClelland and Chuggs Wallis single.

New girl Rachel then made a dramatic entrance into the Villa and it was revealed she would be the decider on which of the new single guys went home.

After 24 hours in the villa, Rachel had to pick which boy to couple up with and which to leave single, seeing them dumped from the villa.

Who left Love Island tonight?

Tonight (Monday 5 July) saw Rachel make her big decision after being told the boy she didn't pick would be dumped from the island.

Rachel said: "This has not been easy in the slightest. I think you’re both amazing guys in every single way. I can’t fault either of you for absolutely anything.

"I would like to couple up with this boy because I feel we have a similar take on life. We can talk about anything. He's made me feel comfortable, he's made me feel sexy... I'm excited to see where things go. So the boy I'd like to couple up with is... Brad."

As a result, it was Chuggs Wallis who left Love Island.

Elsewhere on tonight's show, the other couples got to know one another over brunch. They went outside and found six tables set up for each of the couples to eat and chat.

At Chloe and Hugo’s table, Hugo declared: “Power couple 2021!”

Chloe laughed: “We are the power couple….no we’re absolutely not! Jake and Liberty are.”

Meanwhile, Liam and Faye spoke about pets with Liam saying: “I love dogs. I don’t like cats.”

Faye reacted: “Oh, what? I’ve got two cats but my cats are like dogs. When I walk my dogs, my cats come with me.”

Aaron looked to the future with Sharon, saying: “I’m like a family guy. I love kids. I want kids. Quite a few. I want like four.”

And over at Jake and Liberty’s table, Jake said: “If there was a girl who came in here who was my type, and you know my type, I would want to get to know her. We’re here for the same reason. If there was a lad and he was your type, you would still get to know him.”

Love Island airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.