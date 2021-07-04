Love Island's Shannon Singh teases potential return to the show

Love Island's Shannon Singh has teased a possible return to the show.

Shannon became the first Islander booted out of this year's show after just two episodes following a shock twist.

But her departure may not be permanent with fans having called for Love Island bosses to bring her back as part of the traditional Casa Amor twist.

Speaking about a potential comeback later on in the series, Shannon said: "Who knows? I’m keeping my cards close to my chest."

She continued: "Who knows what’s going to happen. I think the future holds what the future holds.

"I’m not ruling it out, I'm not saying I'm going to go in."

Meanwhile in an interview with The Sun newspaper Shannon spoke of her exit during this week's show.

Shannon waved goodbye to the villa after bombshell arrival Chloe Burrows chose to couple up with Aaron Francis, leaving Shannon single.

But Shannon thinks that Chloe was just playing a game.

She said: “She’s a bombshell and you get one opportunity in that show. I just would have rated her a lot more if she had come in and just picked who she wanted instead of playing tactics.

“Everyone’s seen it, she’s not interested in Aaron at all. And as soon as I had left, her and Aaron weren’t a thing.

“None of us had a scoobie what she was going to do - and then, surprise, surprise, she picked Aaron and here’s me thinking that I was going to go on a date with another guy that’s coming in."

Shannon added: “It’s a game, and Chloe had the better one. It’s obviously caused quite an uproar.”

The Scottish model previously said she was "gutted" to be dumped from the show.

She explained: "I knew they were going to throw something in there, they always do. I knew it was going to be like she [Chloe] was going to take one of the guys. I just can’t believe I forgot there were dumpings. I think all of us forgot there were dumpings. None of us really spoke about it.

"When I read it out Liberty was almost crying, she was like, ‘What?’ I did get a little bit emotional and then I eased up."

Love Island continues at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.