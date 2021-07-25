Love Island 2021 final date: When will the current series finish?

If you're wondering when Love Island 2021 finishes, here's all we know about the final date so far.

The Love Island 2021 final will take place later this year with Season 7 of the ITV2 show having launched at the end of June.

The show will conclude with a live final on ITV2 where the winner will be crowned.

When is the Love Island final?

Currently the number of episodes and date for the Love Island final are still to be confirmed.

However past summer series have run for seven weeks, which would place this year's final on Monday, 23 August if it follows the same format.

In the final, the public crown their favourite couple before - based on past series - a twist decides who gets the prize money.

The top couple will individually decide whether they want to split or steal the money. If they both split, each will enjoy £25,000. If both steal, they'll get nothing but if one steals and one splits, the one who steals will get all £50,000 for themselves.

For now, Love Island 2021 continues Sunday-Friday nights on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

The show follows a group of singletons as they do their utmost to couple up, date and flirt in the hope of not being voted off the Island.

Every episode will bring new twists and turns including shock new arrivals. Will heads be turned?

Expect dramatic revelations when it comes to firepit gatherings when the truth behind the relationships is shared - often resulting in shock recouplings, unexpected splits and dramatic exits.

Alongside the main show, you can also catch spin-off show After Sun on Sundays at 10PM with host Laura Whitmore.

Episodes and past series are also available on BritBox.