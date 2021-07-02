Strictly's Amy Dowden reveals her dream celebrity partner

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has revealed her dream dance partners.

Amy, who has been a professional on Strictly since 2017, has her sights set on performing with a royal on the BBC One show.

Appearing on FUBAR Radio, Amy shared how she'd love to be partnered with Prince William - or Hollywood royalty, Hugh Jackman.

Speaking to hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on Access All Areas about the upcoming series, Amy said: "For me, I always say, from looking at him in The Greatest Showman, I reckon Hugh Jackman's teachable you know? Another one I'd love to dance with is a Royal. A member of the Royal Family.

“I think William looks like he's got a nice posture. So that'd be an advantage - got a good ballroom frame!”

Amy also offered her thoughts on Anton Du Beke coming a permanent judge for this year, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas with Bruno Tolioli forced to miss the series due to travel restrictions.

Amy shared: “I’m so excited. I thought he was brilliant when he filled in last year, because he had a few weeks where he replaced Motsi.”

She continued: “I think it's quite nice for us pros because he knows it from our perspective as well and what the celebrity is going through.

"So I think for us pros that's quite refreshing. He obviously knows his knowledge. He lives and breathes Strictly. So yeah, I'm really excited.”

Amy also spoke about Janette Manrara departing her role as a professional dancer in order to host It Takes Two after Zoe Ball stepped down after ten years.

Amy said: “It's going to be strange, but I'm also at the same time delighted. She's got herself her dream role. She's worked really, really hard.

"It’s great to see progression and, you know, to show that if you work hard at something, if you believe in it, dreams can come true.

"So I'm delighted for Janette. And I know like again, she lives and breathes Strictly, so I don't think she could have ever pulled herself away from the show. So this is perfect!”

She added: “It’s going to be strange because she's like the mother of the girls.

"And she's that one who, you know, will rally everyone together when they need it, or give you a bit of tough love, or come and give you that, you know, that line of confidence before you go out and she's always, she gets behind everybody.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year.

Picture: Amy Dowden - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy