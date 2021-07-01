Love Island issues statement in response to online trolling

Love Island has issued a statement after online trolling following the latest episode.

Show bosses posted a message on social media telling viewers to "think before they post" in response to comments made against the Islanders.

It follows new girl Chloe Burrows making the decision to couple up with Aaron Francis, leaving Shannon Singh and seeing her eliminated.

In a post on Instagram and Twitter today (1 July), the Love Island team wrote: "We want Love Island to be a positive experience for all of our cast and their friends and family members.

"Last night's episode created strong reactions but some viewers' posts were wholly unacceptable.

"We take these matters extremely seriously and will support cast members and their families in reporting such posts."

They added: "We would once again urge all of our viewers to think before posting, and remember that our Islanders are people with feelings."

The message follows Chloe's friends and family speaking out against messages of hate they had received.

"Morning everyone, Chloe's family & friends here," they wrote on Chloe's Instagram. "We hate to introduce ourselves under such vile circumstances but we've had enough after just 3 episodes.

"We all have thick skin but the amount of trolling Chloe has been receiving is absolutely disgusting. This morning we woke up to yet another DM (see next story) encouraging Chloe to kill herself - there have been HUNDREDS.

"Have the deaths of Sophie, Mike, and Caroline taught us nothing?"

They continued: "Not only that, but people are flooding her inbox threatening to kill themselves. People... this is a GAME show, there is a cash prize!

"We understand the frustration surrounding @shannonsinghh's eviction we feel it too! She didn't deserve to leave so early but Chloe does not deserve to DIE because Shannon had to leave the villa! She will have had no idea of the repercussions of her decisions prior to making it.

"We are not naive. We know that this post won't put an end to trolling. All the advice we get is to 'ignore it' and 'block the trolls' sometimes it's not that easy. Our hope is that this just reminds some of you #BeKind" x."

