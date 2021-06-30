Love Island spoilers: One girl is DUMPED as Chloe couples up

Love Island 2021 continues tonight with a shock dumping as one girl is eliminated from the villa.

New Islander Chloe Burrows joined the cast in last night's episode before being told she had to pick one boy to couple up with.

Chloe received a text which read: “Chloe, the time has come for you to choose which boy you want to couple up with. All Islanders must now gather around the fire pit. #UpForGrabs #StealTheShow”

Standing at the fire pit in front of her fellow Islanders, Chloe said: "I would like to couple up with this boy because when I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous.

"Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab. The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable which was my number one thing coming in."

In front of her fellow Islanders at the fire pit, Chloe reveals who she wants to couple up with, ultimately leaving another girl single.

Shortly after, the girl in question receives a text revealing she has been dumped from the Villa.

But which boy did Chloe decide to recouple with? And which girl will be heading home tonight?

In Tuesday night's show, Chloe spoke about what guy she was after: “I like a gym goer. I do like tattoos. I like good teeth but I like funny. I like a real dry sense of humour.”

During her first day in the villa, Chloe got close with both Brad and Aaron.

In the Beach Hut, Chloe said: "Aaron is so lovely. He’s got a bit about him. He was so much easier to talk to which really surprised me because he was too cool yesterday. But he’s lovely and he’s smart."

Aaron added: "She’s a lovely girl but we’ve only spoken a couple of times. We’ll see what happens."

Meanwhile, the girls speculated on who they think Chloe was going to couple up with. "I haven’t got a clue who she is going to go for," said Shannon.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.