Love Island's first bombshell arrival Chloe Burrows makes her entrance into the villa tonight.

Last night, Islander Chloe arrived at the Villa. The boys received a voice note from her inviting them on a date with her but the decision was left with the boys to decide who will be joining her.

The boys deliberated on who will be going on a date with Chloe before ultimately making the decision to all go. Toby heads outside to the fire pit to reveal their decision to the girls.

He says: “Me and the boys have decided. Chloe’s a new girl. She’s all alone outside. So, we’re going to decide to welcome her in by all of us going and not just choosing one person to go.”

The boys head outside the front of the Villa and meet Chloe for the first time. Speaking about what she is looking for, Chloe says: “I like a gym goer. I do like tattoos. I like good teeth but I like funny. I like a real dry sense of humour.”

Brad is keen to know who Chloe is attracted to and asks: “Out of the five lads here, has anyone caught your eye?”

Chloe says: “You’re all really good looking but I’m way more into personality. You’re all really handsome and nice to look at so I can’t complain but I don’t know any of you.”

As the group date draws to a close, Chloe and the boys return to the Villa. After meeting the girls for the first time, Chloe then receives a text which reads: “Chloe. Welcome to Love Island. In 24 hours you will couple up with a boy of your choice leaving one girl single. #youdoyouhun #letthegamesbegin”

The next morning at the start of her first full day in the villa, Chloe speaks with Aaron about his career in luxury events.

Reflecting on their conversation in the Beach Hut, Chloe says: “Aaron is so lovely. He’s got a bit about him. He was so much easier to talk to which really surprised me because he was too cool yesterday. But he’s lovely and he’s smart.”

Meanwhile, Aaron says in the Beach Hut: “She’s a lovely girl but we’ve only spoken a couple of times. We’ll see what happens.”

Later that day, Chloe speaks one-on-one with Brad. Chloe says: “I feel like you’re quite quiet. Are you nervous?”

Brad says: “For me, it’s more of who I can be comfortable around. I would say I’ve got good conversation but I haven’t got what I would class as chat like a salesman.”

Love Island: Chloe decides who to couple up with.

Meanwhile, the girls and boys speculate on who they think Chloe is going to couple up with. Shannon says: “I haven’t got a clue who she is going to go for.”

The time soon arrives as Chloe receives a text, which reads: “Chloe, the time has come for you to choose which boy you want to couple up with. All Islanders must now gather around the fire pit. #UpForGrabs #StealTheShow”

Standing at the fire pit in front of her fellow Islanders, Chloe says: “I would like to couple up with this boy because when I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous. Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab. The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable which was my number one thing coming in.”

But who will Chloe decide to couple up with? And what does this mean for the girl who is about to be left single?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox