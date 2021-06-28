Love Island 2021 bursts onto our screens tonight as the Islanders arrive in the villa and couple up for the first time.

As ever, the new series begins with a line up of single ladies.

Advertisements

The first five girls - Kaz Kamwi, Liberty Poole, Sharon Gaffka, Faye Winter and Shannon Singh - all make their entrance and begin getting to know one another at the iconic fire pit. But it isn’t long before host Laura Whitmore arrives at the Villa and asks the girls to line up by the pool.

Eagerly awaiting the arrival of the boys, Liberty says: "I’m ready for the hotties. Anyone else?”"

Love Island: The girls arrive at the Villa. Picture: ITV

Kaz. Picture: ITV

Speaking about what she is looking for, Kaz adds: “I just like muscles and biceps, nice backs and nice bodies!”

On whether personality is important to her, Faye comments: "We need the personality; if he’s not bringing the personality, I don’t want him!"

Speaking about her ‘turn-offs’, Sharon says: "White jeans and an ego."

The time arrives for the girls to meet the boys as host Laura explains: "One by one the guys are going to come in, you’re going to decide if you like them or not.

Advertisements

"If you fancy them, you step forward and once you step forward or not, each boy will then decide who they want to couple up with. So, who is ready to meet our first boy?”

The boys - Jake Cornish, Aaron Francis, Hugo Hammond, Toby Aromolaran and Brad McClelland - make their entrance one by one and are greeted by the girls.

Brad. Picture: ITV

Toby. Picture: ITV

The five matches are soon made and following the coupling up Laura says: “Will you stay together? Or will your heads be turned?”

But before leaving the Villa, Laura says: “Girls, just a little bit of advice from me, if you want to keep hold of your man you may have to graft a little bit harder, that’s all I’m saying.”

Later as they near the the end of their first day in paradise the group gather at the fire pit for a game of dares.

Toby’s up first and picks out a dare from the box which reads: "One of you must suck the toes of the other for 30 seconds.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut after the dare, Toby said: "I think I got the worst one, but you know what? I’m up for it because it’s all a laugh.” But will his partner be up for it?

Up next is Brad and his dare reads: "You and your partner must snog for 30 seconds." But who will be locking lips in the first Villa kiss of 2021?

Speaking in the Beach Hut after the kiss, Brad said: "Decent kiss. It went on a bit too long I think."

Picture: Hugo. reacts to the dares.

Chloe arrives at the Villa. Picture: ITV

It’s soon Sharon’s turn for a dare. Sharon reads: "One of you must suck the other’s earlobe for 30 seconds."

However, the Islanders game of dares is soon interrupted as Toby receives a text.

Advertisements

Toby receives a voice note from Chloe Burrows which says: "Hey boys. How are you? Chloe here. I’ve just arrived and I’m outside the front of the Villa. I’d like to take you all on a date but I’ll let you guys decide who wants to come and join me. Hopefully I’ll see you soon."

Love Island starts tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.