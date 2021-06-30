Love Island has introduced two new boys who will be joining the villa this week.

Love Island kicked off on Monday with its brand new cast of Islanders entering into the villa.

However it wasn't long before drama began with one girl dramatically booted out after just 48 hours.

Now two brand new boys are heading into the villa: 23-year-old Chuggs from Surrey who runs a bucket hat business and 21-year-old bricklayer Liam Reardon from Wales.

On entering the villa, Liam says: "I’m after a new partner. It’s been a while since I’ve had a girlfriend. I’m struggling to find one.

"I think Kaz is really good looking and has a great personality. I’m looking forward to getting to know her. And Chloe - I like her confidence and I’m intrigued to see what she’s about.

Meanwhile, Chuggs shares of going onto the show: "I just feel like it’s now or never. I’m only 23 but I’m scared of aging. Especially as half of my last year of uni was taken away and we had so many fun plans. With Covid and the pandemic, I feel like I’ve missed a year of my youth, so I’m really gagging to get it all back – make the most of it."

Asked if he has his eye on anyone in the villa, Chuggs adds: "I'd probably say from first impressions Liberty, Chloe and Faye."

The pair were teased at the end of tonight's (Wednesday 30 June) episode as viewers got to decide which of the current girls they should go on a date with.

Fans were asked to use the mobile app to pair up the new guys with the viewers' choices to be revealed when the boys enter the villa.

The action continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Faye clashed with Brad after he snogged new girl Chloe while an annoyed Sharon confronted Hugo.

More positively, Kaz and Toby went out on their first date and later shared a kiss.

Love Island follows a cast of singles hunting for love. They must do their utmost to flirt, couple up and date in order to not be eliminated from the show.

With every instalment comes new twists and turns including surprise contestants. Will heads be turned?

Love Island airs every night on ITV2. You can watch the current series online via the ITV Hub and via BritBox.

Meanwhile on Sunday nights host Laura Whitmore fronts spin-off show Aftersun, featuring unseen clips, interviews with the Islanders eliminated from villa, getting the inside scoop from family, friends and celebrity fans.