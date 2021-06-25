RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea is to front a brand new BBC Three show.

The northern Irish drag queen and social media star Blu Hydrangea will host Stitch, Please!, a four-part series.

Each half-hour episode will follow two contributors as they compete to create a different outfit inspired by iconic designs from the worlds of fashion, film, television and cosplay.

The BBC say: "Stitch, Please! seeks to celebrate and explore the creativity, skills and passion of the young contestants who have just 12 hours to make their creation based on a design brief devised by Blu. After modelling their creations, the winner is selected based on the criteria of creativity, craftsmanship and sustainability."

Blu Hydrangea, who featured in series one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, said: “Hosting this show is literally a dream job for me, bringing together my love for cosplay, drama, iconic fashion and celebrity culture, I have no idea how the producers are going to pack it all into 30 minutes each week, but I can promise it will be fast paced, highly entertaining and very glamourous.”

Jannine Waddell, Managing Director of programme makers Waddell Media, commented: “Stitch, Please! promises to be a lot of fun which is just what we all need right now and who better than the fabulous Blu Hydrangea, to set the tone and style.

"Blu will select our contestants who then must pull off a legendary celebrity style on a tiny budget in a tight timescale. It’s a high-stake challenge and I can’t wait to see their creations on the catwalk finale.

"Blu truly understands the transformation that occurs within people when they put on a costume. The process is not just a visual one but a mental one too, boosting confidence and self-belief. Stitch, Please! is Waddell’s first series for BBC Three.”

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three added: “Stitch, Please! is a great addition to BBC Three creative titles. Blu brings great energy, support and fun to the show. It’s all about expressing who you really are as best you can whilst having some laughs with mates – very BBC Three!”

Stitch, Please! will stream on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer with a release date to be announced.