Love Island 2021: Meet Chloe Burrows - Age, Instagram and all about the Islander!

Love Island series seven has kicked off on ITV2 - meet new Islander Chloe Burrows here!

Love Island follows a group of single Islanders who have to do their best to flirt, couple up and date in order to not getting dumped from the Island.

One of the contestants taking part in the show this year is Chloe Burrows.

Chloe is a 25-year-old Financial Services Marketing Executive from Bicester.

You can follow Chloe on Instagram @chloe__burrows where she has over 7,000 followers. Chloe is also on Twitter under the username @Chloe___Burrows.

Chloe says of applying for Love Island: "I’ve been in awful ‘situationships’ and stuff so I just thought, why not?!"

On what she's looking for, Chloe shares: "I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you.

"Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more. I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back."

Meet Chloe

Chloe, who describes former Islander Michael Griffiths as one of her celeb crushes, continues: "It would be so nice to meet someone. All friends are buying houses and having babies.

"I’m literally going from friendship group to friendship group every weekend with different plans because they are like, ‘Okay well I’ve got to see my boyfriend’. We have been locked down for a year as well, just to play in a villa with people my age for however long will just be fun!"

On her dating past, Chloe reveals: "I went on one with this boy, it was when I first moved to London, to this really swanky bar. He was wearing a suit and he got me Champagne, it was really nice.

"At the bar, it wasn’t very loud and he was like, ‘Oh, one minute’. And I was like, ‘What?’ and he was like, ‘I’m gonna fart’. Everyone was looking at us. It was so embarrassing. I was just looking at everyone and they were looking at me and he was just grinning and I was like, ‘I have to leave!’"

As for her dream date, Chloe - who used to play football for Oxford City - adds: "I like doing active things. But for a date, I think it’s more about having cocktails, getting a bit of a sexy vibe. Maybe a bit of a snog, nice dinner. But not too much food so you feel sick but just cocktails, a nice bar"

