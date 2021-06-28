Love Island 2021: Meet Brad McClelland - Age, Instagram and all about the Islander!

Love Island's seventh season has kicked off on ITV2 - meet new cast member Brad McClelland here!

Love Island sees a group of single people looking for their perfect match.

One of the contestants taking part in the show this year is Brad McClelland.

Brad is a 26-year-old Labourer from Northumberland

You can follow Brad McClelland on Instagram @brad_mcclell where he has over 12,000 followers. You can also find Brad on Twitter under the username @brad_mcclell.

Brad says of being on Love Island: "I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. I’m easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?"

On what he's looking for in a partner, Brad - who describes former Love Island star Zara McDermott as his celeb crush - adds: "Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I could not be with someone that’s constantly on your case. I’d say I like dark hair, dark skin, dark eyes.

"But then my ex-girlfriend who I was with for over 8 years was fair skinned, blue eyes, blonde hair"

Meet Brad

On what his colleagues would say about him, Brad admits: "I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible. They’d probably say –not lazy, as I’m energetic –I just try to get away with doing literally nothing."

And how his friends and family see him, Brad continues: "I’m the person that’ll take the p*** out of them but I’m the first one that they’ll go to if they’ve got any problems. I try to have a laugh and try not to take anything too seriously. They’d probably say I’m too honest."

On his dating past, Brad shares: "I’ve never been on a blind date. I’ll just be myself and go with it. When I was in a relationship we only went for about 3 or 4 meals out as I cooked myself. I’ve been told I’m quite a good cook."

And he says his perfect date is on a boat: "The Love Island dates on a boat always look the best. In the middle of nowhere just chilling."

Presented by Laura Whitmore, The show features narrator Iain Stirling.

