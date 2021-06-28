Love Island 2021: Meet Kaz Kamwi - Age, Instagram, TikTok and all about the style blogger!

Love Island's seventh season is currently on ITV2 - meet new contestant Kaz Kamwi here!

Love Island follows a cast of single contestants who have to try their utmost to flirt, date and couple up in the hope of not getting voted off out of the villa.

One of the Islanders taking part in the show this year is Kaz Kamwi.

Kaz is a 26-year-old fashion blogger from Essex.

Follow Kaz Kamwi on Instagram and TikTok

You can follow Kaz on Instagram under the username @kazkamwi where she has over 70,000 followers.

Kaz Kamwi is also on TikTok @kazkamwi where she has over 10,000 followers and over 100,000 likes for her videos.

Kaz says of being on Love Island: "I like meeting new people, I’m ready to be in a relationship. Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?"

She adds: "I’m fun, dramatic, spontaneous. Friendly as well. Light-hearted. Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them!"

Meet Kaz

Kaz currently works as a fashion blogger, revealing: "I create content on social media for brands and my followers. TikTok is great –so new and fresh."

On how she spent lockdown, Kaz continued: "I learned how I have a real passion for shopping. I learnt how to edit videos. I didn’t get into the banana bread thing. I learned that I enjoy walking... did a lot of that. I learnt TikTok dances"

Meanwhile on her ideal man, Kaz shared: "Looks wise, really well groomed. Someone who is driven, enjoys what they’re doing, has a passion. Someone who is not overly charming, but has enough confidence.

"I prefer to meet people in person. Instagram DMs... nothing’s ever come out of that. If I’ve slid into any it would be me saying to Kylie Jenner something like ‘I love you’. None have ever slid into mine"

Kaz admits she's "really, really, really competitive": "A game of Connect Four, I don’t lose, ever. I’m not a sore loser though. I’m good at chess as well."

And she says of looking forward to her time on Love Island: "I am quite a daring person. I like to meet new people. And meeting someone I could have a romantic connection with, that would be so nice."

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, Love Island 2021 also welcomes voice-over Iain Stirling.

Love Island 2021 airs each night on ITV2. Watch episodes online with the ITVHub and on Brit Box.