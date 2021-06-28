Love Island 2021: Meet Aaron Francis - Age, Instagram and all about the Islander!

Love Island series seven has kicked off on ITV2 - meet new Islander Aaron Francis here!

Love Island follows a group of single Islanders who have to try their best to couple up, flirt and date in the hope of not being dumped out of the villa.

One of the contestants on the cast this year is Aaron Francis.

Aaron Francis is a 24-year-old Luxury Events Host from London.

You can follow Aaron Francis on Instagram @aaronfranciis where he has over 7,000 followers.

Aaron says of signing up for Love Island: "I’ve been single for about six or seven months and the dating world at the moment is a little bit off. Everyone’s wearing masks. You can’t really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder. I do prefer relationships than dating."

Revealing what his type on paper is, Aaron said: "I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing - from scientist to anything - you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that.

"I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends."

Aaron's job has seen him hang out with a load of celebs, including working at Royal Weddings.

He spills: "Eugenie's and Beatrice's over the summer. I hosted and chatted. It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people... unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested.

"Obviously this life is nice but it’s not really something you can settle down with. Unless you're doing very, very well. For me the ultimate goal is family. I want to have like three or four kids."

And the biggest celeb he says he's met is Stormzy: "At the Brits he was jokes! I was hosting the winners’ room in 2020."

Meanwhile Aaron reveals his love of painting and skincare.

He shares: "I paint. One I am doing at the moment is kind of abstract because I never do abstract stuff so I was trying to push myself out there. But usually I just paint very realistic portraits.

"I am into skincare, not many guys are. My skin used to be terrible. I cleared it up at uniand my confidence blew from there. Now when girls look at me, I’m not thinking, ‘Ah she’s looking at my dead skin’, I'm thinking, ‘Ah maybe she fancies me.’ It changes the vibe completely!

"So I kind of promote that on socials and stuff just because I know boys don’t know about it and they are wondering about it. But they are too shy to ask about it."

Presented by Laura Whitmore, the series also welcomes voiceover comedian Iain Stirling.

Love Island 2021 airs on ITV2 . You can catch up now with the ITV Hub.