The Love Island 2021 cast will be revealed on Monday, ITV2 has announced.

The new series of Love Island starts on Monday, 28 June after the show spent last year off-air due to the pandemic.

The Islanders taking part are set to be unveiled this week with ITV2 confirming the cast will be announced from Monday, 21 June.

And in a post on social media, Love Island bosses told fans to "please think before you post".

They said: "You've got a text!

"These Islanders are all single and ready to find love. We can't wait to watch them get to know each other, date and maybe even find the one.

"We're so grateful they're letting us follow their journey this summer. We hope you enjoy the show, but please think before you post."

It comes after ITV unveiled its duty of care protocols for the new series which will include comprehensive psychological support, support on social media negativity, training on financial management and an aftercare package which extends support to all islanders following their participation on the show.

Laura Whitmore is at the helm of the new series as Islanders do their best to flirt, date, couple up and try and avoid being ‘dumped’ from the villa.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings, all narrated by the inimitable voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

As the pairs attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the nation – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners 2021.

Alongside the main show is Love Island: Aftersun, with Laura hosting live from London, catching up with Islanders as they leave the villa, getting the inside scoop from family, friends and celebrity fans, plus sharing unseen footage.

Love Island 2021 airs nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub from 28 June.

Catch up with latest episodes online via ITV Hub.