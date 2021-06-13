Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper to join Celebrity Gogglebox line up

Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper are the latest names set to appear on Celebrity Gogglebox.

The host of The Masked Singer and Dancer will appear on the Channel 4 show alongside his wife for a trio of episodes.

“We’re unbelievably excited to be a part of the Gogglebox family," Joel said.

He added to The Sun newspaper: "I can’t wait for people to watch us on TV watching people on TV.

"Don’t judge our snack choices.”

Former I'm A Celebrity camper Joel met Hannah in 2016 and the pair married in 2019.

He enthused when the couple got engaged in 2017: "We are so happy. She's very beautiful, I'm a very lucky lad."

The current series of Celebrity Gogglebox is airing Friday nights at 9PM on Channel 4 and All 4.

When Joel and Hannah will first appear is yet to be confirmed.

Other pairs on this year's series include Nick and Liv Grimshaw, Denise van Outen and Eddie Boxshall, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, Shaun Ryder and Bez, Martin and Roman Kemp, Gyles Brandreth and Dame Maureen Lipman, Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore & Sunetra Sarker and Georgia Taylor.

They're joined by Lorraine Kelly and Rosie Smith, Melanie C and her brother Paul, Clare Balding and Alice Arnold, Chris Eubank Sr and Chris Eubank Jr, and Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Just like in the mains show, they will turn their hand to being the country’s most opinionated viewers as they tune in everything from Saturday night entertainment juggernauts to the week's biggest news stories.

Picture: Instagram/joeldommett